Mar 06, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen welcome to the full year 2023 results conference call live webcast. I'm [Andy Corls], call operator. (Operator Instructions) At this time it is my pleasure to hand over to you Rafael Duarte, Head of Investor Relations, you will be now joined into the conference room.



Rafael Duarte - U Blox Holding AG - Head of IR



Welcome to U Blox 2023 results. Warm welcome for the ones here in the room with us. So it's always good to see you in in person for the ones in the in the webcast. Also welcome a quick note for does when it comes to the Q&A session, we're going to go as usual as usual with questions from the audience, and then we go for the webcast.



o the format here is very simple as usual. So we'll have the presentation of the results by our CEO, Stephan Zizala and CFO and [cut on unmute, and then we'll go for the Q&A]. So Stephan, for the for the highlights 2023.



Stephan Zizala - U Blox Holding AG - CEO



Good afternoon, everybody, so welcome to our results press conference for our