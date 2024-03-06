Mar 06, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to Adaptimmune fourth quarter and year end conference call and business update.
I will now turn the call over to Juli Miller. Juli, please go ahead.
Juli P. Miller - Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC - VP of Corporate Affairs & IR
Good morning, and thank you for joining us. Welcome to our Q4 and full year 2023 update, and I refer you to our disclaimer here. As well as our forward-looking statements in this morning's press release. For the prepared portion of the call, Adrian Rawcliffe, our CEO, is with us and other members of our management team are available for Q&A.
With that, I'll turn the call over to Adrian.
Adrian Rawcliffe - Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC - CEO
Thanks Juli. Thanks everyone, for joining today. So, I plan today to recap the progress we made in 2023 and shared a little bit about our plans for 2024. I'll be focused primarily on afami-cel, which will be our first commercial product in our sarcoma franchise. 2023 was a year of transformation for Adaptimmune. We
Full Year 2023 Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 06, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...