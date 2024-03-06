Mar 06, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Drew, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the leaf health Q4 2023 earnings conference call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question during this time, please press star followed by one on your telephone keypad.



If you change your mind, please press star followed by two.



I'll now turn the call over to our host, Emily Liu, somebody.



You may now begin your conference



Emily Lombardi - NeueHealth, Inc.



Good morning, and welcome to NeueHealth Fourth Quarter 2023 earnings conference call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded. Leading the call today are new hubs, President and CEO, Mike McKenna and CFO, Jay Medusa.



Before we begin, we want to remind you that this call may contain forward-looking statements under U.S. federal securities laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could