Q4 2023 Hippo Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 06, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, everyone. And welcome to the Hippo Holdings Fourth Quarter 2023 earnings call. My name is Charlie, and I'll be coordinating the call today. (Operator Instructions)



I'll now hand over to our host, Mark Olson, Director of Corporate Communications to begin. Mark, please go ahead.



Mark Olson - Hippo Holdings Inc - Director of Corporate Communications



Thank you, operator. Good morning, and thank you for joining Hippo's 2023 fourth quarter earnings call. Earlier today, we issued a shareholder letter announcing its Q4 and full year results, which is available at investors.hippo.com.



Leading today's discussion will be having President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard McCathron; and Chief Financial Officer, Stewart Ellis. Following management's prepared remarks, we will open the call to questions.



Before we begin, we'd like to remind you that our discussion will contain predictions, expectations forward-looking statements and other information about our business that are based on management's current expectations as of the date of