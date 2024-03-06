Q2 2024 United Natural Foods Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 06, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Jamie, and I will be your conference operator today. I would like to welcome you to the UNFI fiscal 2024 second-quarter earnings call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. (Operator Instructions)



Thank you.



Steve Bloomquist - United Natural Foods Inc - Vice President - Investor Relations



I would now like to turn the conference over to Steve Bloomquist. Steve Bloomquist, you may begin your conference.



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on UNFI's Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call. By now, you should have received a copy of the earnings release issued this morning the press release and earnings presentation, which management will speak to are available under the Investors section of the Company's website at www.UNFI.com. We've also included a supplemental disclosure file in Microsoft Excel with key financial information.



Joining me for today's call are Sandy Douglas, our Chief Executive