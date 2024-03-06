Q4 2023 Brainsway Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 06, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



My name is Chris, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Brainsway Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 financial results conference call. (Operator Instructions)



Thank you. Troy Williams, Investor Relations from LifeSci Advisors. You may begin.



Troy Williams - LifeSci Advisors, LLC - Analyst



Welcome to Brainway's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 earnings conference call. With us today our Brainsway's Chief Executive Officer, Hadar Levy; and Chief Financial Officer, Ido Marom. The format for today's call will be a discussion of recent trends and business updates from the Hadar, followed by a detailed discussion of the financials. Then we will open up the call for your questions.



Earlier today, Brainsway released financial results for the 3- and 12-months December 31, 2020 periods. A copy of the press release is available on the company's Investor Relations website.



Before I turn the call over to Hadar, I would like to remind you that this conference call, including both management