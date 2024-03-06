Q4 2023 WAVE Life Sciences Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 06, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Kate Rausch - WAVE Life Sciences Ltd - Investor Relations



Thank you, operator. Good morning and thank you for joining us today to discuss our recent business progress and review Wave's fourth quarter and full-year 2023 financial results. Joining me today with prepared remarks are Dr. Paul Bolno, President and Chief Executive Officer; Kyle Moran, Chief Financial Officer; and Anne-Marie Li-Kwai-Cheung, Chief Development Officer.



The press release issued this morning is available on the Investors section of our website, www.wavelifesciences.com.