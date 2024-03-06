Full Year 2023 Lancashire Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 06, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Alex Maloney - Lancashire Holdings Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our call today. I'll just give you some brief highlights on the progress that we've made through the fourth quarter and some of the highlights we've made throughout 2023. Paul will then focus on our underwriting progress, and Natalie will cover our financials and then we'll go to Q&A.



We have delivered strong profits for the year, strong capital returns for our investors and maintaining strong capital flexibility to fund the investments in our business. Lancashire continues to grow in line with our long-term strategy to grow and the underwriting opportunities are strong.



We continue to grow our premiums in excess of the strong rate change we have seen throughout 2023, demonstrating real momentum