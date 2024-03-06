Q4 2023 Sotherly Hotels Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 06, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Mack Sims - Sotherly Hotels Inc - Vice President Operations & IR



Any statements made during this conference call, which are not historical may constitute forward-looking statements. Although we believe the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that these expectations will be attained. Factors and risks