Mar 06, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to First National's fourth quarter analyst call. This call is being recorded on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. (Operator Instructions)
Now it's my pleasure to turn the call over to Rob Inglis, CFO of First National. Please go ahead, sir.
Rob Inglis - First National Financial Corporation - CFO
Good morning. Welcome to our call, and thank you for participating. Sadly, after along elements, Jason's father passed away recently and Jason is unable to attend today. But joining me on this call today is Jeremy Wedgbury, our Executive Vice President, Commercial Mortgages will be available to answer any of your questions relating to our commercial segment after the call.
Before we began, I will remind you that our remarks and answers may contain forward-looking information about future events or the company's future performance This information is subject to risk and uncertainties and should be considered in conjunction with the risk factors detailed in our management discussion and analysis.
2023 was a very successful
Q4 2023 First National Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 06, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...