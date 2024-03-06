Mar 06, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Unidentified Corporate Representative



Thank you, operator. On behalf of our entire team, I'd like to welcome you to our fourth quarter and full year 2023 Results Conference Call. Leading the call today is Max President and CEO, Jag ready; and Todd Butts, Chief Financial Officer.



Today's discussion contains forward-looking statements about future business and financial expectations. Actual results may differ significantly from those projected in today's forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties, including the risks described in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update our forward-looking statements.



Further, this call will include the discussion of certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation of these measures to the closest GAAP financial measure is included in our quarterly earnings press release, which is available at Mac, inc.com. Following our prepared remarks, we will open the line for questions.



With that, I would like to turn the call over to Jag.



