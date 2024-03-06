Q4 2023 WEYCO Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 06, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Judy Anderson, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.



Judy Anderson - WEYCO Group Inc - CFO, VP, & Secretary



Good morning, and welcome, everyone, to Weyco Group's conference call to discuss fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 results. On this call with me today are Tom Florsheim Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and John Florsheim, President and Chief Operating Officer.



Before we begin to discuss the results for the quarter and year, I will read a brief cautionary statement. During this call, we may make projections or other forward-looking statements regarding our current expectations concerning future events and the future financial performance of the company. We wish to caution you that these statements are just predictions, and that