Q4 2023 Honest Company Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Elizabeth Bouquard - Honest Company Inc - IR



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining our fourth quarter 2023 conference call. Joining me today are Carla Vernon, our Chief Executive Officer, Dave Loretta, our Chief Financial Officer, and Keith Martin, our Chief Growth Officer.



Before we start, I would like to remind you that we will make certain statements today that are forward-looking within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements about the outlook of our business and other matters referenced in our earnings release issued today. These