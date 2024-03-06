Q4 2023 Rush Street Interactive Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 06, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon. By now, everyone should have access to our fourth-quarter and year-end 2023 earnings release that can be found under the heading financials quarterly results in the Investors section of the RSI website at rushstreetinteractive.com.



Some of our comments will be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and are usually identified by the use of words such as will expect should and other similar phrases are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect.



