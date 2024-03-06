Mar 06, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. My name is Leslie, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Finance of America Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Michael Fant, Senior Vice President of Finance. Please go ahead.



Michael Fant - Finance of America Companies Inc - Senior Vice President, Finance



Thank you and good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Finance of America's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 earnings call. With me today are Graham Fleming, Chief Executive Officer, Kristen Sieffert, President and Matt Engle, Chief Financial Officer.



As a reminder, this call is being recorded and you can find the earnings release and presentation on our Investor Relations website at w. w. w. dot finance of America.com.



In addition, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures on this call. To the extent available without unreasonable efforts, you can find reconciliations of non-GAAP to