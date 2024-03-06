Mar 06, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to Lulu's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 earnings conference call. Today's call is being recorded, and we have allocated one hour for the prepared remarks. And Q&A.



At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Lulu's, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Naomi Beckman-Straus. Thank you. You may begin.



Naomi Beckman Straus - Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc-General Counsel and Corporate Secretary



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us to discuss Lulu's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 results.



Before we begin, we would like to remind you that this conference call will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements made on this call that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, statements regarding management's expectations, plan, strategy, goals and objectives and their