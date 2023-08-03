Aug 03, 2023 / 03:30PM GMT

Presentation

Aug 03, 2023 / 03:30PM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Jag Grewal

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC - CEO

* Chris Lea

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC - CFO and Company Secretary



Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Omega Diagnostics Group's final results investor presentation. (Operator Instructions)



I'd now like to hand you over to Jag Grewal, CEO. Good afternoon.



Jag Grewal - Omega Diagnostics Group PLC - CEO



Thank you, Paul. Thank you for the kind introduction. And welcome to the presentation of the final results for FY23, which is the financial year ending March 31, 2023 for Omega Diagnostics.



I am Jag Grewal. I'm the Chief Exec of Omega Diagnostics. I've been with the organization for 12 years, originally starting as Commercial Director before moving into the Managing Director role of the Health and Nutrition division and then subsequently taking over as Chief Exec in 2022.



Chris Lea<