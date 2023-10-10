RWS Holdings PLC AI and Technology Teach In Transcript

Oct 10, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Ian El-Mokadem - RWS Holdings plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



Well, good afternoon, and welcome to you all. I'm Ian, CEO of RWS, and it's a great pleasure to see so many of you here today and also dialed in online. I should say it's also great to see that we haven't all been replaced by machines yet, something that may be a bit of a theme for the course of this afternoon. I'm going to start with a bit of an introduction and start off by outlining some aims for today.



We're going to aim today to unpack our AI and technology story, where we've come from, where we are today and where we're going. We're going to explain how AI and technology are critical both to us and to our wider industry. We're going to showcase the capabilities that we have and the expertise that sits behind it. We're going to illustrate how we see AI and technology supporting both growth and efficiency in our business. And we're also going to outline some of the future developments that we're working on.



More than anything, today is an unparalleled opportunity to meet the experts that sit