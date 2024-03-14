Director Darcy Anderson Sells Shares of Comfort Systems USA Inc (FIX)

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Comfort Systems USA Inc (NYSE:FIX) experienced a notable insider transaction on March 5, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC filing. Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,800 shares of the company. This transaction has caught the attention of market observers as it contributes to the insider trading activities within the company. Comfort Systems USA Inc is a leading provider of mechanical contracting services, which includes heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, electrical, monitoring and fire protection. The company operates primarily in the commercial, industrial, and institutional HVAC markets. According to the data provided, over the past year, Darcy Anderson has sold a total of 3,800 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest sale continues the trend of insider selling activity at Comfort Systems USA Inc. 1765609722695806976.png The insider transaction history for Comfort Systems USA Inc reveals a pattern of insider behavior over the past year, with 1 insider buy and 19 insider sells. This trend provides a broader context for the insider's recent sale. On the valuation front, Comfort Systems USA Inc's shares were trading at $316.6 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $11.187 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 34.83, which is above both the industry median of 15.17 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. 1765609739292667904.png The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is currently at 1.87, indicating that Comfort Systems USA Inc is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value of $169.12. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The recent insider sale by Director Darcy Anderson may provide investors with additional data points to consider when evaluating their investment in Comfort Systems USA Inc. As always, it is important to look at insider transactions within the broader context of the company's financial performance, market conditions, and valuation metrics.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.