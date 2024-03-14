Comfort Systems USA Inc (NYSE:FIX) experienced a notable insider transaction on March 5, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC filing. Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,800 shares of the company. This transaction has caught the attention of market observers as it contributes to the insider trading activities within the company. Comfort Systems USA Inc is a leading provider of mechanical contracting services, which includes heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, electrical, monitoring and fire protection. The company operates primarily in the commercial, industrial, and institutional HVAC markets. According to the data provided, over the past year, Darcy Anderson has sold a total of 3,800 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest sale continues the trend of insider selling activity at Comfort Systems USA Inc. The insider transaction history for Comfort Systems USA Inc reveals a pattern of insider behavior over the past year, with 1 insider buy and 19 insider sells. This trend provides a broader context for the insider's recent sale. On the valuation front, Comfort Systems USA Inc's shares were trading at $316.6 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $11.187 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 34.83, which is above both the industry median of 15.17 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is currently at 1.87, indicating that Comfort Systems USA Inc is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value of $169.12. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The recent insider sale by Director Darcy Anderson may provide investors with additional data points to consider when evaluating their investment in Comfort Systems USA Inc. As always, it is important to look at insider transactions within the broader context of the company's financial performance, market conditions, and valuation metrics.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.