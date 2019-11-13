Nov 13, 2019 / 06:30PM GMT

Vikramjeet Singh Chopra - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Research Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Vik Chopra at -- with CrÃ©dit Suisse. Very happy to have Mr. Willie Quinn, the CFO of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals. Thanks for being with us.



William P. Quinn - Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Senior VP of Finance & Corporate Development and CFO



Good afternoon. Happy to be here and give you a quick update on Sunesis Pharmaceuticals. Before I begin, I want to remind everyone that I will be making forward-looking statements, and you should review our filings with the SEC for more details, our most recent 10-Q was filed for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.



Sunesis is an oncology development company focused on kinase inhibitors. We have an exciting noncovalent BTK inhibitor in development, and I'll spend most of my time talking about that. We also have a PDK1 inhibitor. I'll tell you a little bit about that. And then we have a pan-Raf inhibitor, which is currently in the hands of Takeda, and they are