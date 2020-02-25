Feb 25, 2020 / 11:30AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Romgaz conference call for discussing the preliminary results for 2019. After introducing the speakers, Mr. Robert Chirca, Deputy CEO, will make an opening speech. Thereafter, the Q&A session will take place.



Please be advised that this conference is being recorded for internal purposes. On behalf of the company, the following speakers attend this conference: Mr. Robert Chirca, Deputy CEO in-charge with development; Mr. Nelu Paraschiv, Drilling Department Director, Mr. Andrei Bobar, Finance Director; Mr. Marius Veza, Accounting Director; Mr. Cristian Cioban, Head of Gas Trading Department; Mrs. Gabriela Tranbitas, Head of Financial Reporting and Accounting Methodologies; Mrs. Manuela Ogrinja, Head of Investor Relations.



Now I would like to give the floor over to Mr. Robert Chirca, Deputy CEO, who will open the conference call with an opening speech.



Chirca Robert Stelian - SNGN Romgaz SA - Deputy CEO



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Hello to everybody.