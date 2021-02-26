Feb 26, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Romgaz conference call for discussing the preliminary results for 2020.



After introducing the speakers, our CEO, Mr. Aristotel Jude, will make an opening speech. Thereafter, the Q&A session will take place.



Please be advised that this conference is being recorded for internal purposes.



On behalf of the company, the following speakers attend this conference: Mr. Aristotel Jude, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Dumitru Rotar, Deputy CEO; Mr. Razvan Popescu, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Daniel Cornea, Head of Investments; Ms. Gabriela Tranbitas, Head of Financial Reporting and Accounting Methodologies; and Mr. Bogdan Simescu, Chairman of the Board of Directors.



Now I would like to give the floor over to Mr. Aristotel Jude, Romgaz CEO, who will open the conference call with an opening speech.



Jude Aristotel Marius - SNGN Romgaz SA - CEO & Non-Executive Non-Independent Director



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for your joining of our conference call to