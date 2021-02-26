Feb 26, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Romgaz conference call for discussing the preliminary results for 2020.
After introducing the speakers, our CEO, Mr. Aristotel Jude, will make an opening speech. Thereafter, the Q&A session will take place.
Please be advised that this conference is being recorded for internal purposes.
On behalf of the company, the following speakers attend this conference: Mr. Aristotel Jude, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Dumitru Rotar, Deputy CEO; Mr. Razvan Popescu, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Daniel Cornea, Head of Investments; Ms. Gabriela Tranbitas, Head of Financial Reporting and Accounting Methodologies; and Mr. Bogdan Simescu, Chairman of the Board of Directors.
Now I would like to give the floor over to Mr. Aristotel Jude, Romgaz CEO, who will open the conference call with an opening speech.
Jude Aristotel Marius - SNGN Romgaz SA - CEO & Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for your joining of our conference call to
Preliminary Q4 2020 Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale Romgaz SA Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 26, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...