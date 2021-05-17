May 17, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to Romgaz Conference Call for discussing the report for Q1 2021. After introducing the speakers, Mr. Razvan Popescu, CFO, will make an opening speech. Thereafter, the Q&A session will take place. Please be advised that this conference is being recorded for internal purposes. On behalf of the company, the following speakers attend this conference: Mr. Razvan Popescu, CFO; Mr. Dumitru Rotar, Deputy CEO; Mr. Radu Moldovan, Energy Trade Director; Mr. Marius Veza, Accounting Director; Mr. Dan Cornea, Head of Investments; Mr. Gabriela Tranbitas, Head of Financial Reporting and Accounting methodologies and the Investor Relations department.



Now I would like to give the floor over to Mr. Razvan Popescu, CFO, who will open the conference with an opening speech.



Razvan Popescu - SNGN Romgaz SA - Interim CFO



Hi. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining our conference call to discuss the results for numbers for first quarter of 2021. On Friday, we released the quarterly report of the Romgaz Group, which includes