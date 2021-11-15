Nov 15, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Manuela Ogrinja - SNGN Romgaz SA - Head of IR



Discussing the financial results recorded by Romgaz Group in the third quarter and for the first 9 months of the year.



After introducing the speakers, Mr. Razvan Popescu, who will make an opening speech. Thereafter, the Q&A session will take place. Please be advised that this conference is being recorded for internal work.



On behalf of the company, the following speakers attend this conference. Mr. Razvan Popescu, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Radu Moldovan, Energy Trade Director; Mr. Ion Foidas, Production Department Director; Mr. Ovidiu Pinca, Exploration and Appraisal Director, Mr. Dan Cornea, Head of Investment Project Management; Ms. Gabriela Tranbitas, Head of Financial Reporting and Accounting Methodology; and the Investor Relations department.



Now I would like to give the floor over to Mr. Razvan Popescu, CFO, who will open the conference call with an opening speech. Thank you.



Razvan Popescu - SNGN Romgaz SA - CFO



So good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for