May 16, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our Conference Call for discussing the financial results recorded by Romgaz Group in the First Quarter of 2022.



After introducing the speakers, Mr. Razvan Popescu, CFO, will make an opening speech. Thereafter, the Q&A session will take place. Please be advised that this conference is being recorded for internal purposes.



On behalf of the company, the following speakers attend this conference. Mr. Razvan Popescu, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Radu Moldovan, Energy Trade Director; Mr. Marius Veza, Accounting Department Director; Mr. Ion Foidas, Production Department Director; Mr. Paunescu Octavian, Exploration Operations Director; Mr. Dan Cornea, Head of Investments, Project Management. Ms. Gabriela Tranbitas, Head of Financial Reporting and Accounting Methodologies; Mr. Marius Sabau, Head of Electricity Market Development and our Investor Relations Department.



Now I would like to give the floor over to Mr. Razvan Popescu, who will open the conference call with an opening speech.



Razvan Popescu -