Nov 16, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, and welcome to our conference call for discussing the financial results recorded by Romgaz Group in the first 9 months of 2022 and the third quarter of 2022, respectively. After introducing the speakers, Mr. Jude Aristotel will make an opening speech. Thereafter, the Q&A session will take place. Please be advised that this conference is being recorded for internal purposes.
On behalf of the company, the following speakers attend this conference: Mr. Jude Aristotel, Deputy Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Andrei Bobar, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Marius Veza, Accounting Department Director; Mr. Robert Chirca, Exploration Production Director; Mr. Ion Foidas, Production Department Director; Mr. Radu Moldovan, Energy Trade Director; Mr. Andrei Novac, Finance Director; Mr. Hatagan Olimpiu, Economic Director from Iernut and our Investor Relations department.
Now I would like to give the floor over to Mr. Jude Aristotel, who will open the conference call with an opening speech.
Aristotel Marius JUDE;Deputy CEO -
Good
Q3 2022 Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale Romgaz SA Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 16, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...