Half Year 2020 Merafe Resources Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Zanele Joyce Matlala - Merafe Resources Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning. Welcome to the Merafe Interim Results Presentation.



Ditabe and I will take you through the presentation and Japie Fullard, CEO of Glencore Alloys, is also on the line and will be available for questions at the end of the presentation.



Now On Slide 5, we give the key features of the results. COVID-19 is not only a health crisis, but also an economic one. It has impacted our business, communities and our employees.



Our response to the pandemic was to adopt new operating protocols, which included screening and testing of employees, monetization and social distancing in order to protect the health of our employees.



The Venture also embarked on various programs to