Half Year 2021 Merafe Resources Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Zanele Joyce Matlala - Merafe Resources Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning. Welcome to the Merafe interim results presentation. Ditabe and I will take you through the presentation and Japie Fullard, the CEO of Glencore Alloys will -- is also on the line and available for questions at the end of the presentation.



The global economy has recovered from the depth that it fell to in 2020 as a result of COVID-19 lockdowns. This recovery has contributed to the chrome sector, recovering as well, and boosted the performance of Merafe. On Slide 4, which is a summary of our performance, we are pleased with the improvement in the total recordable injury frequency rate. The continued implementation of COVID-19 protocols enabled our operations to operate without significant shutdowns for the