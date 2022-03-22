Full Year 2021 Merafe Resources Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 22, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
Zanele Joyce Matlala - Merafe Resources Limited - CEO & Executive Director
Good morning. Welcome to Merafe's annual results presentation for the year ended 31 December 2021. Ditabe and I will take you through the results, and we also have Japie Fullard, CEO of Glencore Alloys, with us who will assist with operational questions.
2021 was a year of recovery from a market, operational and financial perspective. This is reflected in the excellent results we are about to present. We move to Slide 4.
I'm pleased to report that there were no fatalities at our operations in 2021, and there was a marked improvement in TRIFR. Focus continue to be on reducing the impact of COVID-19 on our workforce, with 80% having had at least 1 jab.
On the market, the global economy recovered from the 2020
