Mar 20, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
Mar 20, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Ditabe Salthiel Chocho
Merafe Resources Limited - Financial Director & Executive Director
* Japie Fullard
Glencore plc - Head of Ferroalloys Assets
* Zanele Joyce Matlala
Merafe Resources Limited - CEO & Executive Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* J. Timothy Clark
SBG Securities (Proprietary) Limited, Research Division - Head of Metals and Mining
=====================
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Merafe Resources Annual Results Presentation. (Operator Instructions) Also note that this event is recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to Zanele Matlala. Please go ahead.
Zanele Joyce Matlala - Merafe Resources Limited - CEO & Executive Director
Good morning. Thank you for attending Merafe's results presentation for the year ended
Full Year 2022 Merafe Resources Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Mar 20, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...