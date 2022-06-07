Jun 07, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT
Unidentified Participant
Kingston recently acquired the Mineral Hill Gold-Silver Mine in Cobar and just yesterday, delivered a definitive feasibility study for the large, long-life, Misima Gold Project in PNG. To tell us more, please welcome, Andrew Corbett.
Andrew Corbett - Kingston Resources Limited - Managing Director
Thank you, Christy. And thank you to our Reid Corporate for hosting a fantastic conference so far here in the Gold Coast. And it's a pleasure to be here, and I appreciate everyone hanging in here to presentation number 24. But I assure you it's going to be very interesting one.
So Kingston, we've been building now for five years, coming on six years. We've been very focused on building a mid-tier gold company. We currently own 100% of two projects, being the Misima Gold Project in PNG, which we publish the DFS on yesterday; and the Mineral Hill Copper-Gold Project in New South Wales. We only closed that transaction on Mineral Hill back in January, so we've been a gold producer now for five months. And I must say after 5.5, six years of no cash
Kingston Resources Ltd at Resources Rising Stars Gold Coast Conference Transcript
