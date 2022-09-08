Sep 08, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Justin J. Ash - Spire Healthcare Group plc - CEO & Executive Director



So good morning. It's 9:00. So we will kick off. You're all very welcome to our interim results presentation for the half year ended 30th of June 2022. I'm Justin Ash, Chief Executive of Spire.



Having seen many of you in our new offices in Dorset Rise, which was a pleasure. So recently, for our capital markets event in late June, we've decided to revert to a Zoom format for this event which enables more people to join.



Angus Prentice, our Interim Head of Investor Relations, will manage the Q&A session, which will follow this presentation. (Operator Instructions)



So I'm delighted to say that as you can see, Jitesh Sodha, our CFO, has made a fantastic recovery after the accident here unfortunately suffered earlier in the year. He's with us today. I'm delighted to say he will be fully taking out the reins again from next week.



Great to see you back Jitesh. Harbant Samra has covered Jitesh duties [amporably] in his absence, and he'll be presenting the details of the numbers shortly today as they