Aug 25, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Scales Corporation Interim Results conference call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Andy Borland, Managing Director. Please go ahead.
Andrew James Borland - Scales Corporation Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director
Good morning. I'd like to welcome you all to the Scales' half year results announcement for the 6 months ended 30 June 2020.
With me today is Steve Kennelly, our CFO. Earlier this morning, we lodged our results with NZX, which included a presentation pack that we'll base our comments on during this call. Steve and I will run through the presentation slides, and we'll then take questions.
An agenda is provided on Slide 2. We'd like to cover our response to an effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as this has obviously had consequences for each of our businesses.
On Slide 4, we've summarized some of the key strengths that we believe represents Scales and which have been core to ensuring that the group has operated successfully
Half Year 2020 Scales Corporation Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 25, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...