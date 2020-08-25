Half Year 2020 Scales Corporation Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Scales Corporation Interim Results conference call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Andy Borland, Managing Director. Please go ahead.



Andrew James Borland - Scales Corporation Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Good morning. I'd like to welcome you all to the Scales' half year results announcement for the 6 months ended 30 June 2020.



With me today is Steve Kennelly, our CFO. Earlier this morning, we lodged our results with NZX, which included a presentation pack that we'll base our comments on during this call. Steve and I will run through the presentation slides, and we'll then take questions.



An agenda is provided on Slide 2. We'd like to cover our response to an effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as this has obviously had consequences for each of our businesses.



On Slide 4, we've summarized some of the key strengths that we believe represents Scales and which have been core to ensuring that the group has operated successfully