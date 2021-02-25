Full Year 2020 Scales Corporation Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Andrew James Borland - Scales Corporation Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to the Scales full year results announcement for the year ended December 31, 2020. With me today is our CFO, Steve Kennelly.



Earlier this morning, we lodged our results with NZX, which included a presentation pack that we'll base our comments on during this call. Steve and I'll run through the slides, then we'll take questions. If you've got any further questions after the call, we'll be available for the rest of the day.



The agenda for today's slide pack is on Slide 2. We'll touch on the year's highlights, sustainability, the financials for both the group and the divisions, aspects of capital management, governance and finally, the outlook for the current year.



Turning to Slide 4 and a summary of