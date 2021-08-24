Half Year 2021 Scales Corporation Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

On agenda, we'll move on to Slide 2 showing the agenda. And moving to Slide 4 and some first half financial and operational highlights for the group.



Despite a period with the significant challenges, we're extremely pleased to report a half year underlying NPAT of $33.3 million and an underlying EBITDA of $54.8 million, up 15.4% and 11%, respectively, on the prior period.