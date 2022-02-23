Full Year 2021 Scales Corporation Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Scales Corporation Full Year Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Andy Borland, Managing Director. Please go ahead.



Andrew James Borland - Scales Corporation Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to the Scales full year results announcement for the year ended 31 December 2021. With me today is our CFO, Steve Kennelly.



Earlier this morning, we lodged our results with the NZX, which included a presentation pack that we'll base our comments on during this call. Steve and I will run through the slides, then we'll take questions. And if you've got any further questions after the call, we'll be available for the rest of the day.



The agenda for today's slide pack is we'll touch on the year's highlights, sustainability in the group, the financials for both the group and the divisions, aspects of capital management, governance and finally, the outlook for the current year.



Turning to Slide 4 and a