Scales Corporation Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 08, 2022 / 03:30AM GMT

Tim Goodacre -



If I could have everyone's attention, please. Great to see you all here. I'm particularly pleased to be here. It's always a bit of a drama, as you know, traveling between Australia and New Zealand, but it is happening. So as I said, I'm really pleased to be here. And while Zoom and other online vehicles are a great fall back, there's nothing like, as I said, last year, being here personally and particularly seeing you all on a personal basis and certainly more than single dimensional basis, which is what you see on Zoom. So pleased to be here.



It's my pleasure to welcome you to the 110th Annual Meeting of the company and the eighth since we became a listed company. Last year, we held our first-ever hybrid annual meeting, and we are doing so again this year. Whether you are here in person or joining us online, I'd like to thank you and welcome you all.



As you may recall from last year, shareholders, proxies and guests attending the meeting virtually will be able to hear and see a live webcast. In addition, shareholders and proxies have the ability to ask questions and vote on