Scales Corporation Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 07, 2023 / 03:30AM GMT

Michael Petersen -



Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. I know for your attendance here on a rather cool evening in Christchurch. But thank you very much for coming today. Good afternoon. My name is Mike Petersen. I'm the Chair of Scales, and it's my pleasure to welcome you all to this -- the 111th Annual Meeting of the company, the ninth since we became a listed company and my first as Chair.



Once again, we're holding a hybrid annual meeting and whether you're here in person or online, I'd like to thank you and welcome you all.



As you may recall from last year, shareholders, proxies and guests attending the meeting virtually will all be able to hear and see a live webcast. In addition, shareholders and proxies have the ability to ask questions and vote on resolutions. I'll provide further details on these matters shortly.



Some housekeeping matters for those of you who have joined us in person and lovely to see you here. First, I'd like to remind you, as a matter of courtesy to please turn off your mobile phones or turn them onto silent. Also if there's an emergency and we need to leave,