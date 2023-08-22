Half Year 2023 Scales Corporation Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Scales Corporation 2023 Interim Results Announcement. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Andy Borland, Managing Director. Please go ahead.



Andrew James Borland - Scales Corporation Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Good morning. I'd like to welcome to the Scales half year results announcement for the 6 months ended 30th of June 2023. With me is our CFO, Steve Kennelly; and also our Chief Operations Officer, Geoff Smith. Earlier this morning, we lodged our results with the NZX, which included a presentation pack that we'll base our comments on that presentation during this call. Steve and I will run through the slides, and then we'll take questions and agenda is provided on Slide 2.



Moving on to Slide 4, an overview of the period and Scales delivered an overall resilient performance for the first 6 months, and excellent performance by Global Proteins and solid earnings from Logistics were partially offset by a commendable Horticultural operational results,