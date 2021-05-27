May 27, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Corporate Participants

* Leon Marius Lourens

Pepkor Holdings Limited - CEO & Director

* Riaan Gustav Hanekom

Pepkor Holdings Limited - CFO & Director

* Wendy Yvonne Nomathemba Luhabe

Pepkor Holdings Limited - Independent Chairman



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Wendy Luhabe, the independent nonexecutive Chairman of Pepkor Holdings Limited. I would like to welcome you to today's announcement of the interim results of the group for the 6 months ended March 2021.



While it is not the norm for the Chairman to address the company's results presentation, this is the first set of results published by Pepkor since my appointment as Chairman on the 1st of December 2020, and I wanted to share our excitement on 2 important matters.



Firstly, as a Board, we're extremely proud of the excellent performance