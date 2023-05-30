Half Year 2023 Pepkor Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 30, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Pieter J. Erasmus - Pepkor Holdings Limited - CEO & Director



Good morning, and welcome to the Pepkor results presentation for the 6 months ended in March. As per usual, we'll be 3 of us presenting today. I'll do an overview of the results. Riaan will look at the financial performance, and then Sean will discuss the business performance. Before, I make some comments on the outlook and also take some questions at the end of the presentation.



Starting with our customers' reality today, mostly in the clothing sector. We can see very high unemployment in South Africa, even high under our women customers. There's still some disruption in the payment of social grants and we have a large proportion of social grant customers. Customers are telling us that they have to pay a bigger portion of their monthly income to food and into transport. And then, of course, the big elephant in the room in South Africa is load shedding, that's also disrupting our ability to trade. And for our customers, in many instances, it means that they earn lower incomes and with the disruption in getting to malls and different