Nov 29, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
Pieter J. Erasmus - Pepkor Holdings Limited - CEO & Director
Good day, and welcome to the Pepkor Annual Results Presentation for the financial year ended 30 September 2023. My name is Pieter Erasmus. I'll be doing a quick overview of the results. Then Riaan Hanekom, our CFO, will follow with the financial performance indicators; and Sean Cardinaal, our COO will give a brief update on or more detail update on the business performance. And then finally, I will close with an outlook. And then we'll take some questions.
Just briefly, the environment that we are operating in, our customers keep on telling us that disposable income is under pressure. The social grant payment systems South Africa still is disrupted from time-to-time. Unemployment numbers remains high, stubbornly high. There's been some statistics showing a bit of a lower unemployment number, but certainly the environment that we experience or our customers experience is still high unemployment. The high cost of living, driven by food inflation, still very much a problem for our consumers or our customers.
In addition to
Full Year 2023 Pepkor Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 29, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...