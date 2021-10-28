Q3 2021 Siem Offshore Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / NTS GMT

Bernt Omdal - Siem Offshore, Inc. - CEO



Good day, everyone, and welcome to the review and presentation of our results for the third quarter of 2021. My name is Bernt Omdal, and I'm the Chief Executive Officer of the company. I'm joined here by our CFO, Vidar Jerstad, and together, we will take you through this presentation.



Siem Offshore report for the third quarter 2021 was released prior to the market opening today. We intend to cover the main highlights of the report, and we will refer to the presentation issued together with the financial report. We will cover the main happenings through the quarter and subsequently a financial performance and position, vessel employment, and contract backlog. And we will provide some comments on the market outlook.



Looking at the highlights for the quarter, we had $66.5 million in revenue. We delivered USD28.8 million in operating margin, equivalent to 43%. We have a positive EBITDA from all vessel segments, and our cash position was USD19 million (sic - see slide 3, "90") at the end of third quarter. We continue to deliver safe and efficient operations