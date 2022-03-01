Q4 2021 Siem Offshore Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 01, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Bernt Omdal - Siem Offshore Inc. - CEO



Good day, everyone, and welcome to the review and presentation of our results for the fourth quarter 2021. My name is Bernt Omdal. I'm the CEO. I'm joined here today by our CFO, Vidar Jerstad. And together, we will take you through this presentation.



Siem Offshores' report for the fourth quarter 2021 was released prior to the market opening today. We will cover the main happenings through the quarter and, subsequently, financial performance and position, vessel employment and contract backlog, and we will provide some comments on the market outlook. Following the presentation, we will open up for questions that you might have.



Looking at the highlights for the quarter, we had a revenue of USD65.3 million, and we delivered an EBITDA of the USD24.8 million, equivalent to 38%. We have a positive EBITDA from all vessel segments. And our net interest-bearing debt was, at the end of the year, USD532.4 million, which is down by 395 million compared to same time last year. We had a contract backlog at year end of $298 million, and we have improved our