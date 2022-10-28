Q3 2022 Siem Offshore Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Bernt Omdal - Siem Offshore Inc. - CEO



Good day, everyone, and welcome to the review and presentation of our results for the third quarter 2022. My name is Bernt Omdal, and I'm the CEO of the company. I'm joined by our CFO, Vidar Jerstad. And together, we will take you through this presentation.



Siem Offshore's report for the third quarter 2022 was released prior to the market opening today. In this presentation, we will cover the main highlights of the report, and we will refer to the presentation issued together with the financial report. At the end of the presentation, we will open up for questions.



Looking at the highlights for the quarter, we had 28 vessels in operation, and all vessels delivered a positive EBITDA margin. We had USD73.7 million in revenue. And we delivered USD34.1 million in EBITDA, which is equivalent to 46% EBITDA margin. Our cash position was USD89 million at the end of third quarter. And our book equity ratio was 35%.



We continue to deliver safe and efficient operations in all regions. This is a result of high focus on safety at all levels in the