Q3 2023 Siem Offshore Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 31, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Bernt Omdal - Siem Offshore - CEO



Good day, everyone, and welcome to the review and presentation of our results for the third quarter. My name is Bernt Omdal and I'm the CEO of the Company. I'm joined by our CFO, Vidar Jerstad. And together, we will take you through this presentation.



CMO shows report for the third quarter was released prior to the market opening today. In this presentation and we will cover the main highlights of the report, and we will refer to the presentation issued together with the financial report. And at the end of the presentation, we will open up for questions.



Looking at the highlights of the quarter, we had the 27 vessels in operation and all vessels delivered a positive Ebitda margin. We had close to $86 million in revenue, and we delivered $41.5 million in Ebitda . This is equivalent to 48% Ebitda margin.



Our cash position was close to $100 million at the end of the quarter and our book equity ratio was 42 [process]. We continued to deliver safe and efficient operations in all regions. This is a result of high focus on safety at all levels in the