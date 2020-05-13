Sigma Healthcare Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 13, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT

Brian Jamieson;Independent Non-Executive Chairman -



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Brian Jamieson, and as Chairman of the Board of Sigma Healthcare Limited, I would like to welcome you to today's meeting, which is being held online-only in what are very unusual circumstances.



As it is past the appointed time, I formally declare the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Sigma open. All presentations and a recording of today's event will be available on our website for later viewing.



When I commenced as a director back in Sigma in 2003, I could not have envisaged my last AGM in 2020 would be a virtual meeting with no shareholders in attendance. However, the world is a different place, and we find new ways to adapt and deal with challenges and create opportunities from crisis.



Before we proceed, I would like to introduce the members of the Sigma Board and Management who are present today with us: David Manuel, who is a member of our People and Remuneration committee, and he's online from Perth; Kate Spargo, who is a member of the Risk Management