Feb 14, 2024 / 04:30PM GMT

Cai von Rumohr - TD Cowen, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



We're going to move on. We're delighted to have with us our next company is Leidos. And from Leidos, we have to my right, Tom Bell, our CEO; and to his right, Chris Cage, who is the CFO.



Questions and Answers:

- TD Cowen, Research Division - MD & Senior Research AnalystSo Tom, you're a little bit new to Leidos. You've been there about 9 months. So what are your biggest takeaway from that period, what this Leidos need to do to succeed?- Leidos Holdings, Inc. - CEO & DirectorThanks, Cai. And it's great to be with you all today and appreciate your interest in Leidos and being here with us. My biggest takeaway from the first 9 months is the opportunity that exists within Leidos and the fact that -- the team rose to the challenge of our first quarter miss with robust performance through the rest of the year.That speaks well to the culture of Leidos, the ability of the team to focus with