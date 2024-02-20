Feb 20, 2024 / 03:30PM GMT
Jason Michael Gursky - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD & Lead Analyst
Good morning. Again, I'm Jason Gursky, the Citigroup's aerospace and defense analyst. I'd like to welcome those in the room as well as those on the webcast to the next presentation slot, which includes the CEO and CFO of Leidos. Let's see here. Why don't we start with the recent goings on for you, Tom, over the weekend. I understand you were over in Europe, kind of right in the center of the Munich conference. So why don't we start with your kind of general impressions of what you heard there and kind of what you're going to bring back to the way you think about the company maybe.
Thomas A. Bell - Leidos Holdings, Inc. - CEO & Director
Sure. Thank you, Jason, and thanks Citi for hosting this conference and having us for this fireside chat. As you suggest, I was at the Munich Security Conference this weekend. And it was a sobering affair, not sobering for what most people came into the conference thinking it would be sobering about.
Frankly, I think most pre-conference
Leidos Holdings Inc at Citi Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference Transcript
Feb 20, 2024 / 03:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...