Feb 20, 2024 / 03:30PM GMT

Jason Michael Gursky - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD & Lead Analyst



Good morning. Again, I'm Jason Gursky, the Citigroup's aerospace and defense analyst. I'd like to welcome those in the room as well as those on the webcast to the next presentation slot, which includes the CEO and CFO of Leidos. Let's see here. Why don't we start with the recent goings on for you, Tom, over the weekend. I understand you were over in Europe, kind of right in the center of the Munich conference. So why don't we start with your kind of general impressions of what you heard there and kind of what you're going to bring back to the way you think about the company maybe.



Thomas A. Bell - Leidos Holdings, Inc. - CEO & Director



Sure. Thank you, Jason, and thanks Citi for hosting this conference and having us for this fireside chat. As you suggest, I was at the Munich Security Conference this weekend. And it was a sobering affair, not sobering for what most people came into the conference thinking it would be sobering about.



Frankly, I think most pre-conference