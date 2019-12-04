Dec 04, 2019 / 05:30PM GMT

Randy Abrams - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - MD and Head of Taiwan Research in the Equity Research Department



All right. I want to thank everyone for coming out for this. I'm Randy Abrams, I cover Asian Semis for CrÃ©dit Suisse. And we're pleased for our next presentation. We have Silicon Motion. And with us, Riyadh Lai, who is CFO for the company. So we're going to do this as fireside chat. And we're pleased to have you here today.



So maybe the first one, just for investors kind of relatively newer to Silicon Motion. If you could just start, kind of give a quick background on your company, kind of your position in the NAND controller business. And then if you can give a profile kind of how your business mix is.



Riyadh Lai - Silicon Motion Technology Corporation - CFO



Sure.



Randy Abrams - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - MD and Head of Taiwan Research in the Equity Research Department



Then we can take it from there.



Questions and